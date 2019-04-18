

CTV Vancouver Island





A first-term city councillor will officially make the jump to federal politics after she secured the NDP nomination for Victoria.

On Wednesday night, Laurel Collins was named the NDP's candidate for the Victoria riding in the upcoming federal election in October.

In a tweet, Collins thanked Victoria NDP members for placing their trust in her, and pledged "to take principled courageous stands on the issues that matter most & to truly put people first in Ottawa."

Collins announced her intention to seek the nomination in early March, citing the need for "strong voices" on issues like climate change and housing in Parliament.

She'll replace outgoing MP Murray Rankin as the NDP candidate for Victoria. Rankin announced he would not seek re-election earlier this year, stating the need for a "fresh look" NDP slate.

Collins has said she would continue to work as a city councillor if she won the nomination, and that she would take an unpaid leave for the writ period.

She was elected last November and received the third-highest number of votes after councillors Ben Isitt and Jeremy Loveday.

The federal Liberals and Conservatives have not yet named candidates for the Victoria riding.

The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.