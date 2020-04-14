VICTORIA -- Victoria’s Tally-Ho Carriage Tours has launched a fundraising campaign to help care for the company’s horses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The carriage company suspended operations on March 19 due to the novel coronavirus and is expecting to face a full year of closure as the tours only operate during the summer season.

Tally-Ho is now looking for donations to help keep its 18 horses healthy over the next 12 months.

“Our goal is to keep them (the horses) at home with us and their herd-mates, where they will continue to receive top-notch care,” reads the company’s GoFundMe campaign.

“But after laying off all staff and cutting all non-essential costs, our small, family-run business is still facing a significant shortfall of over $120,000 to maintain quality horse care over the expected course of COVID.”

Tally-Ho says that all donations will go towards caring for the animals and providing necessities for the horses, like veterinarian and farrier services, shelter and feed.

The company says it is preparing to suspend operations for an entire year, but is hoping that the health crisis will come to a close earlier than that.

If provincial health orders are lifted earlier than Tally-Ho is expecting, all unused donations will go towards equine charities in B.C.

Donations to Tally-Ho can be made online here.

“Our hearts are with everyone during this very stressful time,” said the company. “Please keep safe, stay healthy and take care of your loved ones!”

Not everyone is in support of the horse-drawn carriage industry in Victoria, however.

The Victoria Horse Alliance, a group that opposes the industry, has released a statement condemning Tally-Ho’s fundraising campaign.

“This is unconscionable,” said Jordan Reichert, founder of the Victoria Horse Alliance, in a statement.

“There are sanctuaries rescuing animals from abusive situations that need funds more than ever now. Meanwhile, an over 100-year-old, for-profit business that exploits animals for profit is opportunistically trying to exploit people's love for animals to line their own pockets during a crisis. Every business and every individual across Canada needs funds right now, but certainly there should be no priority given to horse carriages in this difficult time.”

The group says that it could help horse-drawn carriage companies find new homes for their horses if they are unable to care for them during the health crisis, but only if the companies begin phasing out and shutting down their operations completely.

The horse-drawn carriage industry has been a controversial topic in Victoria for several years.

In March, the City of Victoria struck down a motion that called for the carriages to be banned in the region.

At the time, the Victoria Horse Alliance said that it would eventually return to council with a revised resolution for the industry.