VICTORIA -- Investigators with British Columbia's cannabis enforcement unit raided a medical cannabis dispensary in Victoria on Wednesday.

Members of the province's community safety unit (CSU) arrived at the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Victoria police also attended the scene for assistance.

A public notice of seizure has been posted on the dispensary's door, notifying passersby that cannabis has been seized from the property at 826 Johnson St.

The self-described compassion club was previously raided in November but reopened one day later.

Club member Jamie Goyman tells CTV News she relies on the dispensary to treat her multiple sclerosis, saying the club's products are "far superior" to those available through BC Cannabis retail stores, "meaning you have to use less product for the same medicinal effects."

The Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club is one of the longest-running unlicensed dispensaries on Vancouver Island after first opening its doors in 1996.

Founder Ted Smith tells CTV News the club has 8,000 members who rely on the non-profit to provide medical cannabis at prices lower than what the province offers.

Smith says the club's supporters plan to protest the shutdown at the constituency office of Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA and Finance Minister Carole James later Wednesday before staging a larger rally Thursday at the B.C. legislature.

Smith says the dispensary plans to reopen Thursday at 4:20 p.m.