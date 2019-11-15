Victoria bookshop lands in the record books
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 11:33AM PST
Last Updated Friday, November 15, 2019 2:54PM PST
VICTORIA -- A Victoria bookshop is now in the record books after staff built the world's largest stack of Guinness Book of World Records books.
The achievement was reached Thursday during the opening of the new Russell Books location on Fort Street.
Approximately 1,000 of the popular books were donated and stacked in a tower inside the store.
An official with Guinness World Records was in attendance at the store and verified the record-setting stack.