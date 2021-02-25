VICTORIA -- Changes will soon be coming to how traffic flows through Clover Point Park in Victoria.

At a committee of the whole meeting Thursday, Victoria council approved of an interim design plan that sees half of the park's loop driveway closed to vehicles.

The move is intended to improve the area for pedestrian and cyclist use, while maintaining some vehicle parking for drivers and those with mobility challenges.

The partial closure design was chosen instead of a full closure to vehicles, or simply leaving the area untouched.

The design will see the west side of the loop road open to vehicles and parking, while the east side will closed to all vehicle traffic.

Approximately 2,400 square metres of pedestrian space will be created once the new design is implemented, while parking will be reduced to from approximately 90 stalls to 25.

Of those parking stalls, 10 would be earmarked as "accessible" spots for people with mobility challenges, and a large loading area will be created for park users to drop off supplies before parking elsewhere.

City staff say that the east side of the point will connect to the west side of the park, which has a ramp heading down to the beach, and a north pathway. Pedestrians will not need to cross the west side traffic to access these paths from redesigned east side of the park.

Some amendments to the design were flagged Thursday, including a stipulation that city staff would collect feedback from immigrant associations and youth councils on the project.

Other amendments included removing painted art additions to the park, such as a proposed "scooter track," and a promise to install a proposed orca art display in another area of downtown Victoria.

The interim design is expected to cost approximately $275,000. The city will collect community feedback before a final design is implemented in the park.