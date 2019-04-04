

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria adoption and counselling agency is shutting its doors after 30 years.

Choices Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling Agency, located on Blanshard Street in downtown Victoria, will close on May 31.

Choices says the reason it's shutting down is due to a drop in international adoptions.

Staff say it's because of changes to policies around those adoptions, and that countries are looking to place kids within their kinship systems and cultures.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have assisted adoptive families realize their dream of starting or growing their family," the agency said in a statement on its website. "We would like to thank you for your support over the years."

Families who are waiting for a child proposal, or are in the home study phase, will be transferred to another agency or to the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Choices says it has helped more than 1,000 children find permanent families since it opened.