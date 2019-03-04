

CTV Vancouver Island





A crowdfunding campaign has been launched for a woman critically injured in a Campbell River hit and run on Thursday night.

The GoFundMe page identifies the victim in the Feb. 28 crash as Kelly Kafka, who is now being treated in Victoria.

“She’s in a medically induced coma for brain injury and many broken bones. It's going to be a long recovery for her,” the website says.

The campaign had raised $70 of its $3,000 goal by Monday afternoon.

Kafka was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the 1800-block of Island Highway, according to the RCMP.

A white vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene, and has since been seized by police.

The Campbell River RCMP's major crimes unit is still investigating and police are asking anyone who saw a white Chevrolet Cruze in the area of the collision before or after 9:15 p.m. to call police at 250-286-6221.