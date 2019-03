CTV Vancouver Island





Police in Campbell River say they've identified a woman sent to hospital in critical condition after she was struck in a hit and run.

The woman was struck by a vehicle in the 1800-block of Island Highway around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, according to RCMP.

A white car was reportedly seen fleeing the scene.

The woman was airlifted to hospital and remained in critical condition Friday, investigators said.

Police released a description of the woman in hopes the public could help identify her as she wasn't carrying identification when she was struck.

They were quickly able to identify her but aren't releasing her identity until family members are notified.

Investigators have also identified the suspect driver and have located and seized the vehicle involved in the location.

A Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit investigation into the hit and run is ongoing.

Anyone who saw a white Chevrolet Cruze in the area of the collision before or after 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, is asked to call police at 250-286-6221.