VICTORIA -- This Remembrance Day, Canadians will have the option of picking up a poppy and donating to the Royal Canadian Legion through a new tap-enabled donation box.

The electronic donation boxes were created in partnership by the Legion and HSBC Bank Canada as a health safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to present this new way to make it easier for Canadians to donate during the National Poppy Campaign,” said Thomas D. Irvine, dominion president of the Royal Canadian Legion.

“We are pleased to partner with HSBC Bank Canada on this innovative initiative and hope that it will grow in the years to come,” he said.

To use the donation box, Canadians can use a tap-enabled credit card, mobile phone or wearable device and place it near a glowing poppy logo on the front of each donation box. The tap will then automatically make a $2 donation to the Legion and the user can pick up a poppy pin.

The donations will go towards helping Canadian veterans and their families.

Approximately 200 electronic donation boxes will be set up across Canada between Oct. 30 and Nov. 11. Roughly 25,000 traditional poppy boxes will also be available across the country.

Besides donating to the annual poppy campaign, Canadians can support the organization by purchasing a Legion poppy mask or by donating online.

“We’re proud to work with the Royal Canadian Legion, to help serve the veterans that served our nation at time of conflict and while maintaining peace,” said Larry Tomei, executive vice president and head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Bank Canada in a release Wednesday.

“With a little ingenuity and care, we’ve been able to bring our team and partners to the table to design something that we think will continue to contribute to the success of the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign now and for years to come. It truly is a great honour,” he said.