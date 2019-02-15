

CTV Vancouver Island





A man was taken to hospital after his vehicle collided with a pump at a gas station in Victoria Thursday night.

Officers were called to a Petro-Canada gas station at Fairfield Road and St. Charles Street just after 6 p.m.

By the time they arrived, paramedics had already rushed the driver to hospital.

The man likely suffered a medical issue while he was driving, an initial investigation indicates.

"His passenger was able to slow the vehicle by reaching over and activating the emergency brake," police said in a news release.

The vehicle and pump sustained "significant" damage in the crash, but a fire was avoided "due to the quick actions of gas station staff, safety measures in place at the pump, and the quick response by the Victoria Fire Department, BC Emergency Health Services Paramedics and officers," Victoria police said.