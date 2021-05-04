VICTORIA -- The B.C. government has earmarked $2.3 million for tourism-related projects on Vancouver Island.

The funding will go towards five projects, ranging from improved signage to the creation of marine waste collection devices.

One of the largest projects centres around improving trails – including hiking, mountain biking and skiing trails – across the island. B.C. has reserved $1.35 million for the trail development project.

The second largest project will focus on improving highway signage and visitor information for tourist destinations.

The province describes the $390,000 project as a way to "enhance highway and wayfinding signage to improve the visitor experience and increase visitor awareness of, and respect for, Indigenous communities and territories."

The province says it worked with Tourism Vancouver Island, First Nations and local tourism groups and municipalities to identify which projects would benefit most from the recent funding.

"We know recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and people in the tourism sector are critically important," said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a statement Tuesday.

"This fund creates new tourism infrastructure, which will help the sector recover, create local jobs and spur economic development," she said.

A full list of the five Vancouver Island projects receiving the $2.3 million in funding can be found here.