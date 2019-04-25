In a passionate effort to reverse the pending closure of Vancouver Island's only private adoption agency, advocates appear to have won – electing a new board which will table a motion to save the site.

The previous board for CHOICES Adoption and Pregnancy Counselling announced, earlier this month, the agency would be closing May 31. It said the decision wasn't made due to lack of demand, but due to a decline in the number of international adoptions.

That decision was put on hold following an "overwhelming response" from the community. The hold led to a meeting at the Blanshard Street location last night where the new board was elected.

A second meeting will now be held to vote on a motion to keep the agency open.

The new vice-chair, Victoria Mitchell, updated followers on a Facebook group. She's assuring people the board's hands will be raised to keep it open.

"Yes, there is much work to still do," she said. "But please feel confident that your new board is ready, willing and qualified to take it on fully."

Mitchell asks for patience as the board works on a "solid plan" to keep the centre open.

The previously announced closure had put 140 families in limbo. It also sparked an online petition demanding the agency remain open, capturing more than 1,300 signatures as of today.