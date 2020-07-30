VICTORIA -- It's no secret there are some dangerous intersections on Vancouver Island. But now, thanks to comprehensive data released by British Columbia's auto insurer, it's easy to pinpoint exactly which intersections see the most collisions for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and even motorcyclists.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) has published interactive data detailing the locations of collisions on B.C.'s streets and roadways between 2015 and 2019.

The Victoria intersection with the most vehicle collisions was the corner of Douglas Street and Finlayson Street, which saw 318 crashes, followed by the intersection of Bay and Blanshard streets which saw 279.

However, the island's most high-collision intersection for vehicles was actually in Saanich, where the three-way crossing of Admirals Road, McKenzie Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway saw 512 crashes.

The Langford intersection of Millstream Road/Veterans Memorial Parkway and the Trans-Canada Highway saw 324 crashes.

The Saanich crossing of Blanshard Street and Saanich Road saw 321 crashes.

Below is a list of the top 10 high-collision intersections in Victoria and the number of crashes from 2015 to 2019:

DOUGLAS ST & FINLAYSON ST - 318

BAY ST & BLANSHARD ST - 279

BLANSHARD ST & HILLSIDE AVE - 274

HILLSIDE AVE & SHELBOURNE ST - 260

DOUGLAS ST & GORGE RD E & GOVERNMENT ST - 256

BLANSHARD ST & FINLAYSON ST - 209

HILLSIDE AVE & QUADRA ST - 193

BAY ST & QUADRA ST - 177

BURNSIDE RD & HARRIET RD - 166

COOK ST & HILLSIDE AVE - 149

A full list and map of all Vancouver Island collision sites is available here.

For cyclists on Vancouver Island, the intersections that saw the most collisions were in Saanich and Victoria.

The corner of Gordon Head Road and McKenzie Avenue saw 12 collisions involving bicycles during the five years counted. Nearby, McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street, also in Saanich, saw 11 crashes.

The third-most collisions occurred at a pair of intersections in Victoria – Catherine Street at Esquimalt Road and Pandora Avenue at Vancouver Street – which each saw 10 cyclist-involved crashes.

A full list and map of all Vancouver Island bicycle collision sites is available here.

For pedestrians, Vancouver Island's most high-collision crossroads are Doncaster Drive at Hillside Avenue in Victoria with nine crashes, followed by a tie between Victoria's Cook Street at Fairfield Road and Douglas Street at Pandora Avenue, each with seven.

A full list and map of all Vancouver Island pedestrian collision sites is available here.

The highest-collision sites for motorcyclists on the island are a pair of Victoria intersections. Both Bay Street at Tyee Road and Burnside Road at Harriet Road saw nine collisions between 2015 and 2019.

Multiple intersections are tied for third place with six motorcycle crashes. Those crossroads are in Victoria, Saanich and Nanaimo.

A full list and map of all Vancouver Island motorcycle collision sites is available here.