

CTV Vancouver Island





A Port Hardy couple is set to become the first to sell legal pot on Vancouver Island.

According to the province, Stellar Jay Organics has been given initial approval to go green.

The private dispensary is the first store on the island to achieve this step.

The owners, Tristan Radzik and Serena Neumerschitsky, have also received the blessing of the municipality, meaning they only need provincial regulators to sign off and it could officially open.

"We're on a high right now that no cannabis can give … it's really important for our family to build something for ourselves," said Radzik.

The provincial government also wants to open pot shops in a number of island communities.

The Liquor Distribution Branch tells CTV News it's applied to open four government shops.

Campbell River has approved a B.C. cannabis store and the province is working to open it at the Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre.

In Courtenay the public consultation process is underway to open a government store.

Over in Nanaimo two applications are being processed. One store could open at the Woodgrove Centre, while the other could be constructed at the Country Club Centre.

Government officials say they are considering every region and are not in a race to open shops, but want to find the best locations wherever they may be.