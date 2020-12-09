PARKSVILLE -- Two new air ambulances have already taken flight and will be dedicated to responding to patient needs on Vancouver Island, as well as the Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicles, one helicopter and one plane, have been in operation since mid-November and have been logging two to three air response flights a day.

An additional five critical care paramedics have also been hired to the region to facilitate the two new aircraft.

Traditionally, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) have used air ambulances from Vancouver or contracted out vehicles when assisting patient needs on Vancouver Island.

Now, with the introduction of the two new air ambulances, BCEHS will be able to quickly transport patients from remote communities and transfer them to larger centres like Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver.

BCEHS has partnered with Ascent Helicopters – based in Parksville – and are using a specialized MD902 helicopter which is equipped with night vision technology for poor light responses.

"Ascent Helicopters is very proud to be the only company to provide dedicated air ambulance services to Vancouver Island," said Trent Lemke, president and CEO of Ascent Helicopters.

"Our Mid-Island location means we can respond quickly and most efficiently to the south, the north and the west coasts."

Alkan Air, based out of the Nanaimo Airport, has also been contracted by BCEHS and is using one of its turbo-prop aircraft to serve as an air ambulance.