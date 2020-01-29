QUALICUM BEACH -- He's had a life-long obsession with skateboards since he first started riding one at age 10. Now, Eric Pinto of Qualicum Beach has amassed what he believes could be the world's largest collection of privately-owned, completed skateboards in his house.

"I don't think many people have collections that are complete skateboards," says Pinto.

"I'm probably the only one in the world that has, probably, the largest collection in the world with completes."

That collection covers his living room walls, the hallway, his kitchen and even into the laundry room. Pinto estimates he has more than 400 boards.

"There's a few skate shops that have a history and people will bring their board [to them], but it's not really curated... it's not organized like this," Pinto says

Pinto's boards have been organized and neatly hung on his walls, sorted by manufacturer and age in different rooms.

The Qualicum Beach artist says his ultimate goal would be to have a separate museum space for his boards, next to a framing shop that he'd like to establish.

"If I get to a brick and mortar place for that, I would display my boards as well," he says. He believes those who appreciate fine collections would be interested in seeing his displays.

"I think collectors in general would appreciate my collections and I think historians would appreciate my collection".

Pinto says that one bonus to having the hundreds of boards is that he is able to meet with riders of all skill levels, including professionals, some of whom he has boards they previously owned.

"Having this collection and through social media, people have reached out and we've chatted on all levels," he says.

"I never thought I would talk to a professional skateboarder. I'm friends with several now."