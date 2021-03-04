VICTORIA -- The Tsartlip First Nation (TFN) is voicing its anger towards a local MLA and nation member who made a social media post claiming that the community would be receiving COVID-19 vaccines due to an ongoing outbreak.

The nation says that the outbreak ended in February and that the social media post made by Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, on Tuesday went against the nation's decision to keep the COVID-19 cases under wraps over concerns of racism.

Since the beginning of 2021, some Vancouver Island First Nations have experienced racism after announcing COVID-19 cases.

"Tsartlip has witnessed the cruel racism that our relatives of the Cowichan Tribes experienced and we chose to not subject Tsartlip members to this and kept our outbreak status private," said Tsartlip First Nation Chief Don Tom in a release Thursday.

"Had MLA Olsen picked up the phone to give me a call, he would be aware of the sensitive nature of this topic in our community," he said.

The release, entitled "Tsartlip First Nation is outraged after MLA makes pubic statement," says the outbreak began towards the end of January. A shelter-in-place order was then issued on Feb. 8.

While community members are being asked to stay at home, Tom notes that the last positive COVID-19 test result was received on Feb. 6.

"To be clear, Tsartlip First Nation currently has no active cases of COVID-19," he said.

"MLA Olsen’s public statement is highly offensive, and grossly oversteps the bounds of an MLA. Tsartlip has a right to self-determination, we cannot have an MLA misrepresenting our First Nation and taking liberties to make public statements without consulting Tsartlip," he said.

The nation is now calling on Olsen to publicly apologize to the community.

"Our membership now feel angst and worry for their social wellbeing," said Tom.

The full social media statement from Olsen can be read below.

In the post, Olsen says he was discussing the outbreak and COVID-19 vaccine deployment to promote transparency and encourage everyone to seek a vaccine when they are able to do so.

CTV News has reached out to Olsen and is expecting a response Thursday afternoon.

As a result, all adults in the Tsartlip community are being vaccinated this week. This is an important part of the provincial vaccination program to better protect Indigenous communities experiencing outbreaks. 2/ — Adam Olsen (@AdamPOlsen) March 3, 2021