

The Canadian Press





The former B.C. conservation officer who gained international attention by refusing to kill two bear cubs on Vancouver Island has taken a job with the conservation group Pacific Wild.

Bryce Casavant is the group's new conservation policy analyst with a focus on the protection of B.C.'s endangered wildlife and their habitat.

The group says Casavant brings 15 years of experience in conducting complex environmental investigations, including six years working for the province in environmental law enforcement.

Casavant says in a statement that in his experience the government is one of the major contributors to environmental non-compliance and his aim is to hold governments accountable.