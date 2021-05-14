Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
COVID-19 modelling: 98% of B.C.'s recent cases were unvaccinated or newly vaccinated
Ontario will begin vaccinating students ages 12 to 17 and their families at the end of May
Manitoba sets new record for daily COVID-19 case count; 560 new cases announced Thursday
Ontario extends stay-at-home order for an additional two weeks
Children infected with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms, experts say
Vaccinated Americans can avoid masks in most places: CDC
Post-COVID-19 syndrome: New diagnosis for long-haulers' mood disorders, cognitive impairment
Who decides if the world needs COVID-19 booster shots?
COVID-19 vaccines: What would a 'one-dose summer' really look like?
Don Martin: Vaccine hesitancy spreads as provinces hit the AstraZeneca pause button
Can't smell or taste after COVID-19? 'Olfactory training' could help
Ohio offers vaccinated people chance of winning millions, scholarships through lotteries
One dose of Pfizer plus one dose of AstraZeneca safe, but more mild side-effects reported: study
Watch the timelapse showing the spread of COVID-19 cases in Canada and the U.S.
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada