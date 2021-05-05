VICTORIA -- B.C. health officials have identified 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 572 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,748 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 251 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 15 people in hospital and five more receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 195 active cases Wednesday, including 98 in the South Island, 74 in the Central Island and 23 in the North Island.

Health officials say no COVID-19 related deaths were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours, bringing the province's death toll to 1,594. Health officials note that Wednesday's case total is lower than Tuesday's total due to a data error reported by the province on May 4.

Since the pandemic began, 38 people have died of the virus on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province have been declared over, including one in Victoria.

B.C. has now administered 1,943,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 93,656 second doses.

Health officials say that B.C. will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 and older, after Health Canada cleared the use of the vaccine for youth earlier Wednesday.

"As more people become eligible and more vaccines are approved, we will continue to update our provincewide program, including integrating people 12 to 17 years old, now that the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine has been approved for use in this age group," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

"We have three highly effective and safe vaccines available in our province, and the more people who receive their vaccine, the faster we will get to the point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives," said the pair.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to register for a vaccine, noting that it is the fastest way to be notified when eligible for vaccination.