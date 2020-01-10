VICTORIA -- A University of Victoria student who was killed when her plane crashed in Iran this week was remembered at the school Thursday.

Roja Omidbakhsh was one of 176 people – 57 of them Canadians – who died when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff near Tehran on Tuesday.

Nasim Hadadi said she first met Omidbakhsh, 23, last September. The young women, along with another friend, shared student residences at the University of Victoria.

Omidbakhsh went to Iran to be with her family during Christmas, Hadadi said.

Hadadi said her roommate was booked on the Ukrainian Airlines flight from Tehran and was supposed to return to Victoria on Wednesday.

Omidbakhsh was described by Hadadi as being “really cool.”

“She always tried to help us, and comforted her friends when they were going through hard times.”

The University of Victoria said Omidbakhsh was registered in the Gustavson School of Business and was in Prof. Mark Colgate's commerce class for her first term.

“Roja was very positive and had a keen interest in marketing. She was on the pathway to complete a bachelor of commerce,” Colgate said in a statement released by the school.

“We're heartbroken that this happened and our condolences go to her family and classmates.”

- With files from The Canadian Press