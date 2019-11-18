VICTORIA - The University of Victoria (UVic) is hosting a free climate summit at the royal BC Museum Monday, which will feature presentations from industry leaders, city staff members and professors.

The summit is set to discuss the growing range of solutions that Canada has to minimize climate change in what the university describes as a mounting crisis.

According to UVic, Canada needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent within the next 11 years to meet the United Nation's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C by 2030. Should global temperatures rise above this threshold, the UN believes the rate of catastrophic environmental disasters would increase across the globe.

UVic's free summit, called a Dialogue for Solutions to the Climate Crisis, will include talks by professors Chris Kennedy and Kara Shaw, as well as Andrew Moore of the T’Sou-ke Nation solar project, Hurrian Peyman, a senior economic analyst for the Climate Action Secretariat, and Fraser Work, director of engineering and public works for the City of Victoria.

Alongside summit speakers, participants of the conference will discuss climate change policies and brainstorm solutions for tangible action on climate change.

While the event is free, participants must register for the summit at UVic's website here.

The summit takes place at the Royal BC Museum's Newcombe Conference Hall at 675 Belleville St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.