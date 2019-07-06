

The Canadian Press





The University of Victoria and its faculty association have reached a tentative agreement.

The provincial Finance Ministry says the deal covers about 900 people including research and teaching faculty, librarians and archivists.

Further details are expected after ratification processes involving the faculty association, the university's board of governors and the University Public Sector Employers' Association.

The agreement was reached under a negotiating mandate that the ministry says focuses on balanced budgets and service improvements.