A massive two-storey bar and entertainment centre featuring a bowling alley could be coming to Saanich's Uptown Shopping Centre.

An Edmonton-based company is looking to open Banquet, an event centre, in January or February 2020.

The venue would feature a bowling alley, a rooftop patio and a restaurant and bar, pending approval and licensing from the District of Saanich.

The addition of the bowling alley would end a more than decade-long 10-pin bowling drought in the core Victoria area.

The company opening it owns the popular Canadian Brewhouse brand in Canada and says it wants to break into the Greater Victoria market.

"We think you guys are missing something centrally located. We've looked at the market several times with Canadian Brewhouse and we love the market," said Karen Paulgard, vice-president of marketing for Canadian Brewhouse.

She said the venue would create between 100 and 150 local jobs.

In addition to bowling, the event centre would also feature shuffleboard, giant Jenga, bean bag games and even a Price Is Right wheel.

The company said it plans to open several other locations in Western Canada including one in Edmonton.