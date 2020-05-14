VICTORIA -- A new Twitter account has gone viral for its hilarious and accurate assessments of people’s background during videocalls.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many meetings and interviews have transitioned online, providing unique snapshots of people’s homes and offices.

That’s where Room Rater comes in. The Twitter account critiques the room behind the subject, often surprising the people it rates.

If you’re too far away from your camera, your shot can look misplaced. But, if you’re too close to your lens it can look like your head is stuck in a box.

Background photos, paintings or walls all make a difference to Room Rater as well.

BC Ferries public affairs director Deborah Marshall was surprised to see her face pop up on Room Rater.

For her symmetry, framing and a bit of West Coast flair, the Room Rater awarded her a 7/10.

Fixing the camera angle might be all this room needs. The art and candles are vibrant and balanced. 7/10 #DebMarshall @BCFerries pic.twitter.com/bnOq37EN5a — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 12, 2020

Perfect 10s a rare for Room Rater to hand out.

Such scores are reserved for truly inspired backgrounds, like the Queen, who received a 10/10 for her regal shot.

Meanwhile, low reviews are much easier to find.

Room Rater described B.C. Attorney General David Eby’s interview as resembling a “hostage video.”

“We’ve seen a marked increase in hostage videos lately, but [David Eby] seems to have some particularly cruel kidnappers,” said Room Rater.

We’ve seen a marked increase in hostage videos lately, but @Dave_Eby seems to have some particularly cruel kidnappers. 1/10 @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/6eyBb64mUd — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) May 14, 2020

If you’re looking to spruce up your videocall backgrounds, consider adding some plants to your shot, try to come up with ways to naturally frame your screen and make sure that the angle of your camera isn’t too low.

And while it can be tempting to keep things simple, a plain single-colour background will net you a low score from Room rater and could risk you earning a “hostage video” title.