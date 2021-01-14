RICHMOND, B.C. -- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a “misinterpretation of navigational information” led to a crash and injuries to the crew of a Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue vessel near Sooke, B.C., two years ago.

A report released by the agency Thursday says the Spirit of Sooke had no experienced crew to watch the vessel's position and look for navigational errors as it headed back from a fuelling station.

It says the trip on Feb. 7, 2019, was used as an opportunity to train new members in navigation and communication procedures.

The TSB says all four volunteer crew members on board the vessel were seriously injured.

The report says as the vessel came up to Christie Point, the coxswain monitored the radar display and instructed one of the crew at the helm to make a course alteration.

It says the boat then “almost immediately” ran into shoreline rocks on Christie Point at a speed of about 50 km/h, launching into the air before sliding along the shore for about 25 metres and coming to rest on its starboard side.

The report says the impact resulted in the crew members being thrown around the cabin.

The TSB says refresher training sessions for coxswains were held following the crash including an evaluation of skills, review of leadership and decision-making.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.