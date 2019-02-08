

CTV Vancouver Island





A crew member was airlifted to hospital after a Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue boat ran aground off Sooke Harbour Thursday night.

The RCM SAR Fast Response Boat went aground at around 9:30 p.m. during a night training exercise near Sooke Harbour's Christie Point, not to be confused with Christie Point in Portage Inlet.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel and another SAR rescue boat responded as well as BC Emergency Health Services and East Sooke Fire Department.

Four people on the boat were rescued from the boat and one member was transported to a Victoria hospital by air ambulance.

The remaining three crew members were sent to hospital via ground ambulance.

The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The training was not related to recent multi-agency search and rescue training that took place earlier in the week, JRCC said.