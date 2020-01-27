VICTORIA -- Commuters who drive along Highway 1 near the entrance of Goldstream Park and the Malahat should prepare for weekend delays and lane closures as the B.C. government begins work to widen the highway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that drivers along Highway 1 should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays as crews work to expand the stretch of highway to four lanes.

The delays are due to crews redirecting drivers to single-lane traffic in both directions so that construction on the northbound shoulder can be conducted safely.

Meanwhile, the ministry says that drivers should continue to expect delays of up to 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. To avoid rush hour, the province says that it will avoid lane closures between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

While construction is underway, motorists are asked to obey the construction zone speed limit of 60 km/h and to follow traffic controller directions.

Once the Highway 1 widening project is complete, the stretch of highway will be expanded into four lanes between Leigh Road and the West Shore Parkway intersection, with median barriers installed along the centre of the roadway.

The entire highway project is estimated to cost $9.1 million, with delays in the area expected to last through the spring.