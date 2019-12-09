VICTORIA -- CFAX Santa’s Anonymous is getting a boost from a new island fundraiser.

CTV Vancouver Island, CFAX 1070 and Virgin Radio 107.3 have teamed up to create Toy Mountain, a holiday fundraiser that collects new unwrapped toys and cash donations to supplement Christmas hampers that are handed out to about 15,000 families each year.

“This is the first year that it is here in Vancouver Island," said CFAX promotions coordinator Samantha Gill. "We’re super excited about it. We just want as many people to come down, bring a new unwrapped toy and build up the mountain here."

"All of these toys are going to go directly to CFAX Santa’s Anonymous and they are going to take them to kids in need this holiday season," added Gill.

The campaign kicked off at Uptown Shopping Centre over the weekend and donations have been steadily piling up. If anyone is looking for inspiration as to what to donate, a list of the most sought after children’s toys this year is available here.

However, organizers note that gifts for teenagers are also in demand.

“A lot of the time it’s personal kits with deodorant and stuff that you might think you’d just have as a teenager, but unfortunately in a lot of these cases that’s just what they’re looking for and what they need,” said Virgin Radio’s Ceara K.

“We kind of give a big push for that because everyone is thinking about the littles this time of year,” said K.

Donations for Toy Mountain can be dropped off at Uptown near the entrance of Walmart. The holiday gifts can be dropped off there between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Donations to Toy Mountain are being accepted up until Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. Cash donations can also be made directly to CFAX Santa’s Anonymous online here.