

Wells Gaetz, CTV Vancouver Island





A national week dedicated to promoting tourism was celebrated in front of the B.C. legislature Tuesday.

Tourism Week is recognized across the country from May 26 to June 2.

It's an opportunity to celebrate all the adventures and experiences B.C. offers and to recognize the people who make the industry thrive.

B.C. Tourism Minister Lisa Beare and industry representatives were drummed in by George Melas Taylor of the Kwakwaka’wakw Nation Tuesday.

Interactive displays lined the front steps of the building and showcased B.C.’s tourism industry.

Representatives and organizations from across the province were on hand to promote their regions.

Indigenous tourism, wilderness adventure tours and tourism for people with disabilities were also showcased. Attendees could sample meats and cheese from Vancouver Island.

Approximately 6.1 million visitors from around the world visited British Columbia last year and the tourism industry is the third-largest employer in B.C., providing jobs for 137,000 people, according to the ministry.

Tourism contributed $18.4 billion in revenue to B.C.’s economy in 2017.

“We all benefit from a strong and sustainable tourism industry and that’s what this week is all about,” Beare said. “Tourism is a rapidly growing sector that helps stimulate local economies all across our province.”

The B.C. government says it plans to invest more than $145 million to support communities in creating tourism opportunities in every region of the province.