Too soon? Oak Bay police pitch job opening to Surrey RCMP officers
Police in Oak Bay have jokingly offered to take Mounties from the soon-to-be-defunct Surrey RCMP. Nov. 6, 2018. (Twitter/@OakBayPolice)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 1:13PM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 3:55PM PST
Police in Oak Bay have jokingly offered to take Mounties from the soon-to-be-defunct Surrey RCMP.
Surrey's new council and mayor Doug McCallum passed a motion Monday night to replace the city's RCMP detachment with a municipal police force at a cost of about $120 million.
While McCallum believes the switch to a police force can be completed within the next two years, Oak Bay police didn't waste any time reaching out to Mounties on Twitter.
"Hey @SurreyRCMP members!" the detachment tweeted along with a link to a job posting and a fitting animated GIF from The Simpsons.
Hey @SurreyRCMP members! https://t.co/1fclmBq2KG #surrey #rcmp pic.twitter.com/EWgzev2WAz— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 6, 2018
Surrey RCMP's Twitter account couldn't resist an equally funny reply, tweeting back "D'oh! @OakBayPolice too soon," with a clip of Homer Simpson sobbing.
D'oh! @OakBayPolice too soon. pic.twitter.com/md4Usm9zGG— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) November 6, 2018
The exchange didn't stop there, though.
Brilliant reply! Clearly this is meant to be. �� pic.twitter.com/qj761R2KSk— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) November 6, 2018
The hilarious back-and-forth caught the attention of others online, with one commenting that whoever is running both force's Twitter accounts deserves a pay raise.
The Oak Bay police job posting will remain up until Nov. 15. The detachment says it's looking for experienced officers from RCMP or municipal police forces around B.C.