

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Multiple Saanich police officers received minor injuries Wednesday night when they moved to arrest a knife-wielding shoplifting suspect.

The incident occurred at the Thrifty Foods in the Saanich Plaza Mall at the intersection of Quadra Street and MacKenzie Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was confronted by a security guard when he attempted to leave the grocery store with several items that he had not paid for. The man then started a physical altercation with the guard and allegedly pulled a knife.

"A loss prevention officer confronted him outside and there was a physical confrontation between the two of them," said Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast.

"At one point, the suspect did pull a knife. The loss prevention officer was not stabbed though."

After the encounter with the security guard, the man fled the scene on foot down Quadra Street.

Police say that the suspect was found "within minutes" by officers at the intersection of Quadra Street and Union Road, where he once again began a physical struggle with officers.

While resisting arrest, police say that two officers received minor injuries, like abrasions and bruises, before managing to take the man into custody.

Police are recommending a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, assault, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.