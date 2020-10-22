Advertisement
Thieves steal wedding rings from Nanaimo home
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 9:20AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, October 22, 2020 11:40AM PDT
One of the items stolen from a Nanaimo home on Oct. 7 are shown: (Nanaimo RCMP / Julian Bakker Boutique Wedding Photography)
VICTORIA -- RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout after several valuable items were stolen from a Nanaimo home including the homeowner’s wedding rings.
The break-in happened Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 6000-block of Manhattan Way.
Mounties say the thieves gained access to the home through a sliding glass door and made off with a number of items.
The stolen items include: a small amount of cash, personal identification, several watches, the couple's wedding bands, three rings, a set of pearls, pearl earrings and a grey Dell XPS 9570 laptop.
If you have any information on any of these items, you are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
Images of some of the stolen items are below: