VICTORIA -- With BC Assessment releasing Vancouver Island's 2020 property assessments Thursday, the organization has also compiled a list of the 100 most expensive homes in the region.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the District of Oak Bay is home to many of the priciest properties on the island. However, a number of private islands just off Vancouver Island are also at the top of the list.

The most expensive single-family residence on Vancouver Island, which is also the second-most expensive property in the region overall, is located in Oak Bay at 3160 Humber Rd. According to real estate website Redfin, the 11,291-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and was originally constructed in 1996.

Meanwhile, the most expensive property in the region is not a single home itself, but an entire island.

James Island, located just east of North Saanich, is considered the most expensive property in the region this year, and is assessed at roughly $57,747,000.

Last year, the private island was considered the third-most expensive property across B.C., just behind two single-family residences in Vancouver.

The 100th most expensive property on Vancouver Island can be found in North Saanich. The waterfront home, located at 9088 Ardmore Dr., is assessed at $5,571,000.

The top 10 most expensive properties in the Vancouver Island region, according to BC Assessment, are:

James Island – $56,747,000 3160 Humber Rd., Oak Bay – $15,215,000 Samuel Island, Gulf Islands, – $15,066,000 3195 Humber Rd., Oak Bay – $14,459,000 1365 Dorcas Point Rd., Nanoose Bay – $14,137,000 1850 Lands End Rd., North Saanich – $12,081,000 3155 Beach Dr., Oak Bay – $11,655,000 3150 Rutland Rd., Oak Bay – $11,591,000 963 Beach Dr., Oak Bay – $11,550,000 3125 Beach Dr., Oak Bay – 11,327,000

Further information on BC Assessment's review of Vancouver Island properties can be found on the organization's website online here.