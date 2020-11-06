VICTORIA -- The nomination period has now closed for any prospective Victorian hoping to run in the city’s byelection.

Eleven candidates are in the running for the city’s vacant city council seat: Stephen Andrew, Rob Duncan, Riga Godron, Stefanie Hardman, Bill Heflin, Jason Heit, Sean Leitenberg, Hailey McLeod, Keith Rosenberg, Alexander Schmidt, and Roshan Vickery.

Victorians will be heading to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 12, to fill the city’s open council seat which was vacated by Laurel Collins last year after she was elected into the House of Commons as the Member of Parliament for Victoria.

An all-candidates guide is expected to be released by the city on Nov. 17.

Victoria’s byelection was initially scheduled for early April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With files from CFAX 1070’s Sandra Hall