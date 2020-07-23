VICTORIA -- Two Saanich residents are unharmed after a house fire broke out in the Gorge-Tillicum area on Thursday.

Firefighters and police were called to the home at 566 Walter Ave., south of Cuthbert Holmes Park, at approximately noon.

According to Saanich Fire assistant deputy chief Rob Heppell, two occupants of the home were inside when the fire broke out.

“The building was just being evacuated by the occupants when we arrived,” he said.

By approximately 12:30 p.m., fire crews had mostly contained the fire, though extinguishing efforts were still underway.

“We’ve transitioned from an exterior, or defensive attack, to an offensive interior attack,” said Heppell.

The fire department says that the fire appears to have started on the back side of the building before it made its way up into the roof portion of the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the exterior flames and are now inside the home to extinguish what remains of the fire.

Heppell says that firefighters are unsure of what started the blaze, and fire investigators are expected to arrive once the fire has been completely extinguished.

Both occupants of the home are unharmed, said Heppell.

A total of three engine companies, one rescue truck and 17 firefighters attended to the call.