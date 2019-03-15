Ten Vancouver Island schools are on a provincial list to see new playgrounds built on their property this year, following a multi-million dollar investment in a total of 34 B.C. school districts.

The NDP Government says it’s committed to building 50 new playgrounds across the province as a way of bringing more accessible learning environments to kids and to reduce fundraising pressures on parents.

As a parent himself, B.C.’s education minister says he understands how tough it can be first-hand.

"Our government is committed to improving the learning environment at B.C. schools - safe, fun and accessible playgrounds are very much part of delivering on this commitment,” says Rob Fleming.

The “Playground Equipment Program” launched in May 2018. This year $5 million will build 50 new play structures by the fall – and 30 of them will be universally accessible.

School districts apply for the funding and the province says the playgrounds are funded base on greatest need.

On Vancouver Island, nine school districts and 10 schools have been chosen from Greater Victoria to as far north as Campbell River.

You can see the island-based projects here:

Greater Victoria School District (SD 61)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Braefoot Elementary

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Eagle View Elementary

Sooke School District (SD 62)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Savoury Elementary

Saanich School District (SD 63)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Sidney Elementary

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD 68)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Gabriola Elementary

Qualicum School District (SD 69)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Bowser Elementary

Comox Valley School District (SD 71)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Airport Elementary

Campbell River School District (SD 72)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Penfield Elementary

Cowichan Valley School District (SD 79)

$105,000 for an accessible playground at Alexander Elementary

Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique School District (SD 93)