

CTV Vancouver Island





The province has announced new temporary safety measures for the South Island stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway as safety concerns pile up over the route.

More than a kilometre of centre median picket delineators will be installed on the highway between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway.

The Ministry of Transportation says 250 of the reflective posts will help illuminate the route in all driving conditions in an effort to prevent vehicles from cross the centre line.

They will act as an interim safety improvement until the ministry expands the highway to four lanes with median barriers.

Construction work will span three nights beginning Monday, and will be performed overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to avoid major traffic impacts.

The interim measures come amid growing calls for safety improvements on the deadly stretch of highway.

Last month the parents of 24-year-old Thomas Lindenau, a Nanaimo man who was killed instantly in a Feb. 3 crash on the highway, said they were frustrated with the province for failing to install a concrete median that could have prevented their son's death.

Responding to the news Monday, Jennifer Lindenau said she felt "a lot of relief" that temporary safety features would be installed, but she remained concerned over whether the median barriers would be built.

The ministry says it expects to share more details on the four-lane expansion and median project, announced by the then-BC Liberal government in 2016, this spring.