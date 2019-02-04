

CTV Vancouver Island





One person has died following a serious head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened near the Leigh Road overpass just after 1 p.m.

Police say a southbound BMW crashed head-on with a northbound Acura. The driver of the Acura, a 24-year-old Nanaimo man, died as a result of his injuries while two others in the vehicle suffered significant injuries.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating the death.

Two people in the BMW did not suffer any serious injuries.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol factored into the crash, and the exact cause remains under investigation.

Police are looking into the possibility of weather playing a role, and are reminding drivers to take extra precautions now that snow has fallen on the South Island.

"This is a very tragic incident. Although it is unknown if weather was a contributing factor in this case, it has since started snowing and we would like to remind motorists to please slow down and drive according to road conditions," said West Shore RCMP spokeswoman Const. Nancy Saggar.

The collision shut down Highway 1 north of Leigh Road for several hours Sunday as a traffic reconstructionist investigated.

Anyone who saw the collision and hasn't yet spoken to RCMP is asked to call 250-474-2264.