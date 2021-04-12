VICTORIA -- Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating after a teenager was reportedly assaulted, robbed of his clothing and forced to walk home from an outdoor gathering in the nude.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. Friday near Long Lake in north Nanaimo.

The teenager was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old boy while at a gathering at the lake. Police say the suspect began kicking and punching the victim in the head without provocation. The suspect then threw the victim’s phone, wallet and shoes in the lake and told him to remove the rest of his clothes and walk home.

While the victim was walking, a passerby came to his aid and gave him a ride home. The victim suffered numerous cuts to his upper body and received medical treatment at home, according to police.

Investigators were provided with a video of the incident after it was shared widely on social media.

“The video, which is approximately two minutes in duration was extremely disturbing, and witnessed by a number of youth who could be heard laughing and jeering at the victim,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement Monday.

The victim’s parents reported the incident to police on Saturday and an investigation was launched.

A suspect was arrested after he was a passenger in a motor-vehicle incident on Saturday, according to police. Investigators say the suspect got out of the vehicle after the crash and threatened the other driver with a metal baton.

The 16-year-old was arrested and remains in police custody Monday. The youth has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and robbery for the incident at Long Lake, and was also charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for the incident that led to his arrest on Saturday.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was present and witnessed the altercation at Long Lake. Witnesses are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.