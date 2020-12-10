VICTORIA -- A small residential street in Victoria is featured in an official Taylor Swift lyric video released by the artist over the summer.

The lyric video for the song “Betty,” from Swift’s chart-topping Folklore album, is comprised of a single slow-motion tracking shot of the sidewalk along Brooke Street in Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood.

In the video, the lyrics appear along the sidewalk, which is covered in fall leaves, suggesting the shot was filmed over a year ago.

The discovery was first shared in a post on the Taylor Swift subreddit and subsequently picked up by the local Victoria Music Scene website on Tuesday.

One reddit user described the revelation as “justice for the fact she didn’t come to B.C.” on her 2018 tour. Another user suggested the B.C. location “could be a nod to Ryan Reynolds,” the B.C.-born actor.

The discovery comes as Swift prepares to release her ninth album, Evermore, at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT) on Thursday.

Swift has described the new album, whose announcement came as a surprise to fans Thursday, as a "sister" album to Folklore.