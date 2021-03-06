VANCOUVER -- Police on Vancouver Island's West Shore are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot Friday night.

West Shore RCMP said in a news release that they were called to the 4600 block of Sooke Road in Metchosin just after 9 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man - who was known to police - deceased.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, which is in its early stages, RCMP said.

"Initial evidence gathered at the scene led investigators to believe that this was a targeted incident," said Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, in the release.

"No arrests have been made at this point," Bérubé added. "We are asking anyone with information to contact our investigators, particularly anyone who may have been travelling the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m."

Anyone who has such information should call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211 or the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264, police said.