

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





The coal mining structure at Morden Colliery Historic Provincial Park in Nanaimo will finally be restored.

“It’s amazing, it brought me to tears,” says Sandra Larocque, president of Friends of Morden Mine.

The province has announced a $1.4-million contribution to stabilize the 23-metre concrete headframe and tipple structure.

The society started campaigning for the funding 18 years ago.

“Its been one hurdle after another to get people to recognize what the heritage means for this area. It’s our coal heritage,” says Larocque.

Friends of Morden Mine say Heritageworks Ltd. from Victoria will be tasked with preserving the structure. It is the same company that restored the Kinsol Trestle in Cowichan and the Bastion in Nanaimo.

Work has already begun to stabilize the structure and there will be partial closures to the park over the next two months. The project is expected to take over a year to complete.