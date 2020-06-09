VICTORIA -- Canadian budget airline Swoop has announced summer scheduling changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the suspension of all flights to Victoria.

Last year, Swoop announced that it would be expanding its route roster to include five flights between Victoria and Winnipeg per week.

However, reduced air travel demand due to the pandemic has caused the airline to postpone trips along many of its routes, including flights to Victoria, Kelowna, London (ON), Winnipeg, Charlottetown, Moncton and St. John's.

“We understand and share our travellers' disappointment in this news,” said Bert van der Stege, head of commercial for Swoop in a release Tuesday.

“Swoop is committed to working closely and collaboratively with our strategic airport partners to ensure Canadians have critical access to affordable air travel.”

All of Swoop’s flights to Victoria will be suspended until October 24.

A full list of the airline’s update schedule can be found here.

“We thank all our travellers, Swoopsters, valued airport partners and industry colleagues for their support during this time,” said van der Stege.