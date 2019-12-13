VICTORIA -- Canadian budget airline Swoop is adding Victoria to its route roster next year.

The discount carrier announced Friday that it will launch a direct connection between Victoria International Airport and Winnipeg starting in April 2020.

The route is scheduled to fly up to five times weekly between the two cities, according to Swoop.

“We are very pleased to welcome Swoop to Victoria International Airport with new service to Winnipeg,” Victoria Airport Authority president Geoff Dickson said Friday.

“We are one of the lowest cost airports in Canada and that makes us a natural fit with the low-cost business model of Swoop. We look forward to a growing partnership and welcome the new destination and travel options for our local community and visitors to our region.”

Victoria will join Kamloops and San Diego as the other newcomers to Swoop's destination list for 2020.

Swoop launched in June 2018 and has since grown its summertime network to 14 domestic destinations.