A 52-year-old man has been arrested for a string of armed robberies at a Saanich bank and two nearby convenience stores.

The robberies occurred over a five-day stretch beginning May 25 and ending with Wednesday's robbery at the TD Bank at the Tillicum Shopping Centre.

The suspect was arrested in downtown Victoria Thursday afternoon.

Police are recommending three charges of armed robbery against the man, who remains in police custody.

The suspect will appear in court Friday.

"The impact of these crimes was felt by many people and Victim Services has been engaged to provide support to all those involved," said Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast.

In all three robberies a handgun was brandished.

Fast confirmed to CTV News that a handgun recovered Wednesday outside the bank was a replica firearm.

On May 25 an armed man held up the 7-Eleven store near Burnside Road and Harriet Road in Saanich.

The following day, an armed man and a woman robbed the 7-Eleven store at Carey Road and Harriet Road a few block away. The identity of a woman involved in the second robbery remains unknown.