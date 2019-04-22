

CTV Vancouver Island





Tofino is one of B.C.'s most attractive vacation destinations, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to be among its biggest fans.

Trudeau was spotted surfing in the western Vancouver Island community as his family vacationed there for Easter long weekend.

Lynn Meyers was staying in the seaside town when she spotted security staff walking toward the beach from her hotel room at Cox Bay.

"I thought, 'this is really weird,'" Meyers told CTV News. "Next thing I see is a man walk by and it was Justin Trudeau."

Meyers shot pictures as Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their daughter Ella-Grace got ready to go into the water.

"People were very respectful," she said. "Everyone just left them alone which was really cool."

Shayla Williams also spotted the prime minister while she was out surfing.

"I paddled over and got about 20 feet away and I saw for sure it was him," she said. "They were out there and they were surfing together and I saw them both catch a wave at the same time."

Williams said while Trudeau got overtaken by whitewash, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau rode it all the way.

"That was kind of funny that I saw the prime minister wipe out on his surfboard, but you know what? He was out there, out past the break, surfing with everyone else and I think that was pretty cool."

Williams said RCMP officers were present on the beach and escorted the family back once they were finished surfing.

The Trudeaus have visited Tofino before on vacation. Gregoire Trudeau was spotted riding waves on the coast in August 2017, and the family attracted plenty of attention on their 2016 summer vacation to Tofino.