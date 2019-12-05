VICTORIA -- John Lennon's historic Rolls Royce limousine has hit the road in Victoria.

The psychedelic 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Touring limo, typically housed at the Royal BC Museum, is undergoing maintenance and diagnostic testing Thursday at Camosun College in Saanich.

Students in the school's automotive shop will help technicians from Coachwerks Restoration tune up and "exercise" the 55-year-old vehicle.

"Those in attendance will be able to hear the roar of the engine and watch its rear wheels spin on a rolling road dynamometer with a large screen feeding speed and other data in real-time," the college said in a news release Thursday.

Students will also get a bit of a history lesson on the vehicle's cultural significance from Camosun instructor Patrick Jones and Royal BC Museum collections manager Paul Ferguson.

“I’ll be operating the equipment while the technicians from Coachwerks operate the car,” said Jones. "To be up close and personal with a vehicle of this stature is a wonderful opportunity for our students.”

The late Beatles star originally bought the car in June 1965 and covered its black exterior with a vibrant yellow custom paint job.

The car was eventually bought by billionaire Jim Pattison and donated to the museum.