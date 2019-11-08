VICTORIA -- Approximately 200 parents and students gathered for a rally outside Brentwood Elementary School in Brentwood Bay Friday, showing their support for striking school workers.

People were marching up and down the sidewalk outside the school, chanting and carrying signs of encouragement for CUPE 441 workers.

As the Saanich school strike reaches the end of its second week, the parents and kids say it's taking a toll.

Many of the students say they're worried it's starting to potentially affect their futures.

CUPE 441 president Dean Coates was at the rally. He says he wants to see the province step in and end the strike by providing between $1 million and $3 million to address wage parity for his district's support workers.

A similar rally at Sidney Elementary School on Friday afternoon drew several dozen supporters.