VICTORIA -- A promiscuous and prolific peacock has been relocated by animal control officers after setting up a new home near a Victoria apartment and causing quite the commotion.

People living across from Beacon Hill Park know all too well that this time of year is mating season for peacocks. They’re a vocal bunch even when they stay in the park, but this year, one bird took his show on the road.

“From 5:30 a.m. ’til 8 p.m. he would do his mating dance in front of our front door and attract the ladies over,” said Susan Simmons.

“At first it was really cute, but then it becomes really frustrating because of the noise.”

Residents named the peacock “Peat.” He fought off another male to claim his territory at 240 Douglas Rd.

“He owned the building, the women heard him making the calls and he would have three regulars that would sit on the fence and wait for him,” she said. “Quite a little Studio 54 glitter dance going on over here.”

According to Simmons, the peacock attacked someone in the building, so residents called animal control.

“He was getting aggressive and became very territorial,” she said. “He’s got quite a reputation."

Animal control officer Chris McAllister said officers attended the home on Thursday and were able to move the peacock.

“I think he was looking at himself in the door to be quite honest,” laughed Simmons. “He would see his reflection in the mirror.”

McAllister said it is common for peacocks to leave the park, but this one was very stubborn.

“He kept going back to that same doorway,” said McAllister.

The peacock would even run away or try to fly away to evade officers.

“They finally caught him and relocated him to the other side of the park and within two hours he was back again set up and the ladies were all here,” said Simmons.

Animal control officers came back on Friday and removed him and relocated him to a humane facility to give him time away from his mating prospects.

“They just want to let his hormones calm down at the moment. I am curious to see in two weeks if he’ll come back,” said Simmons.

The peacock will stay in the undisclosed location, where officers hope his aggression will subside.